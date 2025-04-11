 Contact Us
Kremlin confirms arrival of US presidential envoy in Russia

US envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Russia for talks, confirmed Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. While it's unclear if Witkoff will meet President Putin, Peskov pledged to update the public if such a meeting occurs. Witkoff's arrival follows recent Russian-American talks in Istanbul aimed at normalizing diplomatic relations.

Published April 11,2025
US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Russia for talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov neither confirmed nor denied whether Witkoff would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin but pedged to tell the public if such a meeting occurs.

"Yes, I confirm, he has indeed arrived," Peskov said.

Earlier on Friday, US media outlets reported on Witkoff's visit to Russia, suggesting that he was scheduled to have a third face-to-face meeting with Putin later that day.

Flight tracking service FlightRadar24 showed Witkoff's plane landing in St. Petersburg on Friday morning.

The envoy's arrival in Russia comes a day after the second round of Russian-American talks on normalizing diplomatic relations concluded in Istanbul.