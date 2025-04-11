Kremlin confirms arrival of US presidential envoy in Russia

US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Russia for talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov neither confirmed nor denied whether Witkoff would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin but pedged to tell the public if such a meeting occurs.

"Yes, I confirm, he has indeed arrived," Peskov said.

Earlier on Friday, US media outlets reported on Witkoff's visit to Russia, suggesting that he was scheduled to have a third face-to-face meeting with Putin later that day.

Flight tracking service FlightRadar24 showed Witkoff's plane landing in St. Petersburg on Friday morning.

The envoy's arrival in Russia comes a day after the second round of Russian-American talks on normalizing diplomatic relations concluded in Istanbul.





