Kosovo president praises Türkiye’s support at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani praised Türkiye's continued support for her country during her speech at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) on Friday.

"I thank President Erdoğan for his personal engagement since when he was prime minister in making sure that more and more nations around the world recognize our struggle for freedom and our right in independence," Osmani said, speaking as a panelist at the "ADFTalks" session.

Erdoğan personally shows his support to us at every opportunity, she added during the session which was moderated by TRT World's Andrew Hopkins, also highlighting the importance of international cooperation.

"Through their (the US and Türkiye) help, and many other countries who helped us ... We gained recognition from the vast majority of countries around the world."

The ADF, held at the NEST Conference Center in Belek, is known for bringing leaders together not only to engage in dialogue but to also take concrete actions.

The three-day forum, which kicked off on Friday, is centered on the theme "Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World," this year.

The event brings together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to tackle critical global challenges, such as geopolitical tensions, inequality, violence, and climate change, while exploring ways diplomacy can restore stability and foster international cooperation.

NO DOUBTS ON 'INDEPENDENCE'



Osmani expressed her appreciation for the forum, which facilitates discussions among leaders from countries that "do not speak to each other," transforming it into a valuable center for dialogue.

In her remarks, Osmani also emphasized the significance of diplomacy in light of recent international crises.

She stressed the importance of human-centered approaches in these challenging times, noting that Kosovo's young generation is experiencing peace for the first time, with previous generations having faced the hardships of war.

Osmani further addressed Kosovo's ongoing recognition process, stating that the country had gained momentum with 118 nations officially recognizing its independence.

She acknowledged the complex situations surrounding this process, noting the spread of misinformation and counter-propaganda.

"There's absolutely no question marks on Kosovo's legality, independence and its compliance with international law," she asserted, adding that Serbia would face challenges in its EU integration if it did not resolve the recognition issue with Kosovo.

The Kosovo president also discussed the significant international support Kosovo has received, particularly from Türkiye and the US.

She highlighted that Kosovo's military personnel have provided vital support to both US and Turkish forces in various regions, positioning Türkiye and the US as Kosovo's "largest defense partners."

She stressed the importance of enhancing defense capabilities through further training and procurement.

As for bilateral relations, Osmani emphasized that Türkiye and Kosovo share excellent ties across all sectors.

According to her, the most important factor in Türkiye-Kosovo relations is that they are based on "trust."

She noted the deep gratitude felt by the people of Kosovo and expressed enthusiasm for continued collaboration with Erdoğan, his government, and especially the Turkish people, whose "warmth and solidarity" are consistently felt during "each visit."

In a post on X following her meeting with the Turkish president, Osmani described Erdoğan as "a true friend, a powerful voice for our rights, and a pillar of support at every step of our state-building journey." She said the two countries share not only friendship, but also trust, respect, and a common vision for the future.