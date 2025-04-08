Trump’s special envoy Witkoff to lead US delegation in Iran nuclear talks: Report

Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for President Donald Trump, will lead the US delegation for talks with Iran scheduled for Saturday in Oman, Axios reported Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the plan.

The US administration preferred Witkoff, who prioritizes a diplomatic solution, over hawkish National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were "skeptical" of the diplomatic process, it said.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined Tuesday to specify who would represent the US in the talks but confirmed it would be "almost the highest ranks" as Trump had indicated.

Sources also said that the plan is to engage with Iran directly.

Trump has stated the talks would be "direct," but Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted the talks would be "indirect" with Omani mediators passing messages between the sides.

The diplomatic initiative began last month when Trump sent a letter to Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, giving Tehran two months to make a deal.

On Monday, Trump said negotiations are "in Iran's best interests."

The US president has repeatedly threatened military action if the talks fail, warning that Tehran "is going to be in great danger" without an agreement.

Araghchi acknowledged the high stakes, saying on social media Tuesday: "It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court."









