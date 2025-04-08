Bill to check Trump’s tariff power does not have future: Top Republican in US Senate

US Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Monday that a bipartisan bill to check President Donald Trump's tariff power will languish in Congress.

"I don't think that has a future," Thune told reporters when asked about the bill introduced by Senators Chuck Grassley and Maria Cantwell.

"The president's indicated he would veto it. I don't see how they get it on the floor in the House, so I think at this point we're kind of waiting to see what's going to happen next," Thune added.

The Trade Review Act of 2025 would require the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of issuing any new tariffs.

According to the bill, within 60 days, Congress must pass a joint resolution of approval on the new tariff, otherwise all new tariffs on imports expire after that deadline.

The legislation would also allow Congress to end tariffs at any time by passing a resolution of disapproval.

Grassley was joined by six other Republicans -- Senators Mitch McConnell, Jerry Moran, Lisa Murkowski, Thom Tillis, Todd Young and Susan Collins — in supporting the legislation.

Last week, Trump announced the imposition of a 10% minimum tariff on all imports and even higher reciprocal tariffs on the US's biggest trading partners, including China and the European Union.





