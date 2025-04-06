Russia says it captured village in northeastern Ukraine

Russia claimed Sunday that its forces took control of a village in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region as part of ongoing cross-border operations targeting Ukrainian positions.

According to a statement from the Defense Ministry, Russian troops from the "North" military grouping captured the village of Basivka.

The ministry also claimed to have carried out strikes against Ukrainian forces in more than a dozen settlements in the region.

The attacks reportedly targeted areas near the villages of Gornal, Guyevo, and Oleshnya in the border region of Kursk, as well as 12 settlements in the Sumy region, including Basivka.

Ukraine has not commented on Russia's latest claim, and independent verification of the claim remains difficult due to the ongoing war.

Clashes have escalated in recent weeks along the Russia-Ukraine border, particularly in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, as both sides report renewed offensives.