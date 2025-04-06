36 more Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

At least 36 more Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes on Sunday across the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, medics said.

Ten people were killed, including eight children, and several people were injured when Israeli artillery shelled the Al-Nakheel Street east of Gaza City, a medical source said.

An Israeli airstrike also killed five people in the central city of Deir al-Balah, he added.

Another medical source said that three people lost their lives in an airstrike that targeted the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Two more people were killed and several others injured when Israeli fighter jets hit a home near Ain Jalut School in the Zeitoun neighborhood in the same city, he added.

Artillery shelling also killed four more people in the Salam neighborhood in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, the source said.

One more Palestinian was killed, and several people were injured in a drone strike on a displacement camp in the Zawayda area in central Gaza, medics said.

Warplanes also struck a house in the southern city of Khan Younis, leaving eight people dead, another medical source said.

One more Palestinian was killed in another strike targeting a group of civilians in the Qizan Raswan area in southern Khan Younis.

A Palestinian child was killed and several people were injured in Israeli shelling of a tent sheltering displaced people in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis. Another person was killed, and four others were wounded in artillery shelling in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces continued to demolish residential buildings in northern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Last weekend, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are underway to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Nearly 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.