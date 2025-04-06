Macron calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine after deadly Russian strike

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, condemning Russia's recent missile strikes and warning of consequences if Moscow continues to stall peace efforts.

"These Russian strikes must stop. A ceasefire must be reached as soon as possible. And strong action must follow if Russia continues to stall and reject peace," Macron wrote on X.

He pointed specifically to Friday's deadly missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, describing it as part of a pattern of "deadly" Russian aggression. Ukrainian officials reported that at least 19 civilians were killed and 75 others injured in the strike, which targeted a residential neighborhood.

"How much longer will Russia toy with peace offers from the United States and Ukraine, while continuing to kill children and civilians?" Macron further said.

He noted that Ukraine has accepted a US-backed proposal for a "full and unconditional" 30-day ceasefire, while accusing Russia of intensifying its military campaign with "no regard for civilians."

The city of Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been frequently targeted during Russia's war on Ukraine, now in its third year.