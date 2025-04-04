US not interested in 'negotiations about negotiations' on Ukraine, wants to see progress 'in weeks'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks to reporters at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 4, 2025. (REUTERS)

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that there is "a lot that has to happen" in the coming weeks to reach a cease-fire in Ukraine and that negotiations will not continue forever.

"We're closer to peace simply because we're talking to both sides, but we're not closer to peace because we have a deal on our hands to end this conflict, but we're going to know soon enough," Marco Rubio said at a news conference in Brussels.

When asked about his timeline to see progress on a ceasefire, he said: "We're talking weeks."

"There is a lot that has to happen here in the next few weeks in order for this to be real," he noted.

Rubio went on to say that "if you're interested in peace, you stop fighting," which establishes the conditions for ending a war.

"They have to be reasonable conditions, right? Not crazy stuff. If you're interested in peace, that's what you do. If you're not interested in peace, then you sort of drag it out, and you come up with excuses."

He added: "If we have a true ceasefire, which is what we wanted, a complete ceasefire, nothing should be blowing up."

But he recalled that the Russian side did not agree to that, as they wanted a partial ceasefire.

He noted that conducting another campaign would be "a very clear sign."

"If all of a sudden, we wake up tomorrow and the Russians are launching a massive offensive, then I think that's a pretty clear sign they're not interested in peace. That hasn't happened yet. Let's hope it doesn't happen.

"We want to know whether they want to do peace or not, and if they do, then there's a way there, and we're willing to help."

But Rubio added that "if they're not, then it's good to know early so we can adjust our policies accordingly."

The secretary of state said they are "not interested in negotiations about negotiations", adding that they are not to continue this "forever."