Saudi crown prince, Iranian president discuss regional developments

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, marking an exchange on key regional issues between the two leaders, the Saudi Press Agency SPA reported on Friday.

During the call, the leaders exchanged greetings for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, "expressing their shared wishes for peace and prosperity for their respective nations and the wider region," SPA said.

The conversation also covered "key developments in the region, with the two leaders reviewing several issues of mutual interest, including ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations," it added.

Pezeshkian's outreach to the crown prince comes on the heels of a broader diplomatic effort by Iran, which reaffirmed its readiness to enhance relations with Islamic countries and neighboring nations earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Pezeshkian also held phone calls with the leaders of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Bahrain, underscoring Iran's commitment to improving ties across the region, according to Iranian news agency IRNA.

In those conversations, Pezeshkian invited UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Iran for further discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation and emphasized the need for a collaborative approach to resolving regional challenges.

Similarly, in a call with Jordan's King Abdullah, Pezeshkian expressed Iran's unwavering commitment to strengthening ties with Jordan, while also condemning Israel's violations of ceasefire agreements in Gaza.



