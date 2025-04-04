Arms support to Ukraine to bring ‘more destruction’: Bulgarian president

Arms support to Ukraine will bring more destruction, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on Friday.

Arguing that many European leaders are wrong to think that pouring more weapons to Ukraine would force peace through strength, he said: "It is clear that this will not happen, and that it will lead to more destruction, more casualties, more distancing from peace and the loss of even more territory by Ukraine," during in his address at the meeting of Aqaba Process for the Balkans Forum in Sofia, according to state-run BTA news agency.

Radev warned that regional conflicts can swiftly escalate to global ones, saying: "It is the Balkans that are particularly sensitive on the issue of security, because they directly suffer the consequences of the military conflicts around the region. Conflicts that fuel illegal human trafficking, migration, radicalization and terrorism."

The international community "must abandon the illusion" that peace and security can be ensured for certain countries or regions at the expense of others, he said.