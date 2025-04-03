5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts eastern Indonesia

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's eastern North Maluku province early Thursday, without causing any damage or triggering large waves, according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.

The quake occurred at 04.03 am (2103GMT), with the epicenter located 121 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of Loloda sub-district in North Halmahera Regency, at a depth of 42 km (26 mi) beneath the seafloor.

The tremors were also felt in the neighboring province of North Sulawesi, including the cities of Manado and Bitung.

A 4.9 magnitude aftershock followed at 04.31 a.m. (2131GMT).

There have been no reports of damage to life or infrastructure, and no tsunami alert was issued.

Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, has 130 active volcanoes, making it one of the world's most seismically active countries.





