US sanctions draw condemnation from Cuba, Iran

Cuba and Iran condemned US sanctions following a meeting between Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh in Havana.

A statement released after the meeting said both leaders discussed "the unilateral coercive measures and other aggressions applied by the United States government and its allies against various countries."

The Cuban Foreign Minister "expressed gratitude for Iran's support of our people's demand to end this policy" and rejected similar measures faced by Iran.

Cuba and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic and trade relations.

"The brotherhood and solidarity between the two nations and the positive progress of bilateral ties were highlighted. The desire to continue strengthening relations in various areas of mutual interest, including economic, trade, and cooperation, was reiterated," it said.

The statement addressed topics discussed in the meeting, including the situation in the Middle East, the escalation of Israeli actions, and threats to regional and international peace, stability and security.

Cuba "rejected" threats Monday from US President Donald Trump that Iran would be bombed if it did not comply with Washington's demands to limit its nuclear program.

"We reject the continued US threats to bomb Iran as a pressure tactic to reach a nuclear agreement," Rodriguez wrote on X.

The Cuban Foreign Minister added that such military actions "endanger international peace, stability, and security" and "could cause serious and irreversible consequences" in the Middle East.

Iran is one of Cuba's closest allies.

In 2023, during a visit to Cuba by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the two nations signed six agreements focusing on comprehensive government-to-government cooperation, political consultations between foreign ministries and collaboration in telecommunications, information technology and mobile services.