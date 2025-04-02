Mexico’s president says she has lists of more alleged drug traffickers for extradition to US

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that there are more lists of names of alleged drug traffickers to be extradited to the US.

At her morning briefing, Sheinbaum shared details about a meeting she had with US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on March 28, where Noem shared a list of actions to be taken by Mexico to appease Washington.

During her interview with the US-based Fox News channel, Noem said that in her meeting with Sheinbaum, she requested actions from the Mexican government such as the closure of Mexico's southern border with Guatemala and to share biometric data from immigrants, Mexican nationals and criminals with the US government.

While Sheinbaum did not say whether her government would comply with the US requests, she said there are more lists of alleged drug traffickers that could be extradited to the US.

"There are extradition lists, there are more extradition lists, and as long as collaboration is possible, it will be done. So yes, there are, but it's been the case for a while, not just now, in addition to the 29 people who are already there," she said.

In late February, Mexican authorities extradited 29 alleged criminals to the US in a historic move that saw high-profile drug trafficking leaders handed over to US justice.

The large-scale extradition, which saw infamous figures sent to the US such as Rafael Caro Quintero, the former leader of the Guadalajara Cartel, who was wanted for the murder of US Drug Enforcement Agency officer Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985, is viewed by some as an example of Mexico's pledge to the US to deter President Donald Trump's tariffs.

In an effort to appease Trump, Sheinbaum has made bold moves against the flow of drugs across the border and immigration, including the massive deployment of troops to the shared border with the US.





