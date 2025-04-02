Australia’s Queensland faces worst flooding in 50 years

Large areas of Queensland, Australia are experiencing the worst flooding in over five decades, raising concerns over significant livestock losses.

Floodwaters, covering an area double the size of Victoria, have submerged inland parts of the state. Local broadcaster SBS News said Wednesday that residents have been warned of possible renewed flooding due to the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Dianne, which could bring further rain.

Water levels have started to drop in many regions, offering signs that the most severe phase may be over.

In the town of Thargomindah, more than 200 people were relocated to higher ground after floodwaters breached a levee and reached 7.5 meters (24.6 feet) on Tuesday, surpassing the 1974 record.

Helicopter crews have been delivering feed and rescuing livestock, alongside carrying out evacuations in areas hit by widespread flooding.

Heavy rain is forecast for southern Queensland and northern New South Wales on Wednesday, with some areas expecting more than 100 millimeters (3.9 inches).

Officials say the scale of flooding may leave some communities cut off for six to 10 weeks.

Flood warnings remained in place across the region Wednesday.





