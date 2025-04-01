Fire occurs at Petronas gas pipeline in Malaysia

Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas confirmed on Tuesday that a fire occurred at a gas pipeline on the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The affected pipeline near Putra Heights, Puchong, Selangor "has been isolated, and all relevant stakeholders have been informed," Petronas said in a statement.

The firm said it is working closely with all relevant parties to ensure the safety of the surrounding community, environment and security of gas supply to the nation.

Investigations are still underway, it added.

Victims with minor injuries from the incident were taken to a temple in Subang Jaya city in the Selangor state, where they received treatment from medical personnel, according to the state news agency Bernama.

As of 11 a.m. (0300 GMT), 30 individuals were reportedly treated for injuries while some of them were sent to hospitals to receive further medical help.





