Sweden announces $1.6B military aid package for Ukraine

Sweden on Monday unveiled its largest military aid package to date for Ukraine, amounting to 16 billion Swedish crowns (approximately $1.6 billion), the Swedish Defense Ministry announced.

This 19th military assistance package was developed in close coordination with Ukraine and international partners to address the immediate needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the ministry said in a statement.

"With this aid package, Sweden demonstrates that more can be done for Ukraine. The package will be of great help to Ukrainian society, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Ukraine's defence industry," said Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson.

According to the statement, 9 billion crowns will be allocated for purchasing new military equipment from Swedish, Nordic, and European defense industries. These acquisitions will be managed by the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration.

An additional 5 billion crowns will be directed toward financial contributions to various international funds and multilateral initiatives that procure and donate defense material to Ukraine.

The aid package also includes donations of equipment from the Swedish Armed Forces, along with other support services.

With this latest commitment, Sweden's total military support for Ukraine since 2022 now stands at around 80 billion Swedish crowns.