Morocco’s king pardons over 1,500 prisoners on Eid al-Fitr

Morocco's King Mohammed VI pardoned 1,533 prisoners for Eid al-Fitr, including 31 convicted of extremism, after they renounced radicalism, the Justice Ministry announced.

Published March 31,2025
Morocco's King Mohammed VI has granted clemency to 1,533 prisoners on the occasion of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

In Morocco, the king can pardon prisoners convicted of various crimes on national or religious days in accordance with Article 58 of the Constitution.

The statement said that 31 of those pardoned had been convicted of extremism and terrorism-related offenses.

They were reportedly granted royal leniency after renouncing extremism, revising their ideological views, and expressing their commitment to national principles.