Türkiye marks International Day of Zero Waste, reaffirms commitment to sustainability

Türkiye on Sunday reaffirmed its commitment to global sustainability efforts as it marked the International Day of Zero Waste, which the UN General Assembly adopted in 2022.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told how The Zero Waste initiative, launched in 2017 under the leadership of Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, "paved the way for the United Nations General Assembly to designate 30 March as the International Day of Zero Waste in 2022."

"The International Day of Zero Waste plays a vital role in promoting awareness of environmental protection and effective waste management," a ministry statement said.

"Türkiye reaffirms its commitment to spearheading international efforts aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," the statement added.

In 2022, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on the zero-waste initiative presented by Türkiye, declaring March 30 the International Day of Zero Waste.

The first lady has spearheaded Türkiye's zero-waste efforts and their international spread.