French far-right leader Le Pen could face political ban over corruption case

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen could face a political ban if convicted in an embezzlement trial set to conclude Monday, a development that could upend her bid for the 2027 presidential election, according to media reports that cites a recent ruling.

France's Constitutional Council ruled Friday that politicians convicted of a crime can be immediately barred from office, a decision that could have significant implications for Le Pen.

While the case before the court did not directly involve her, the ruling raises the possibility that she could be disqualified from running if found guilty.

In the embezzlement trial, prosecutors have requested a five-year ban on Le Pen from holding public office. If granted a "provisional execution" ban would take effect immediately, regardless of any appeal.

Le Pen, leader of the National Rally (RN) and a frontrunner in opinion polls for 2027, denies any wrongdoing and accuses prosecutors of seeking her "political death."

Robin Binsard, a lawyer who represents a disbarred politician, confirmed the danger for Le Pen's political future, saying "the judges retain the possibility of ordering ineligibility with provisional execution."

She, her party, and about two dozen party figures are accused of misusing more than €3 million ($3.27 million) in European Parliament funds to pay party staff in France.