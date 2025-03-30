TRUMP THREATENS TO IMPOSE SECONDARY TARIFFS ON RUSSIAS OIL SECTOR OVER UKRAINE TALKS

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is "very angry" at Russian President Vladimir Putin over comments he made criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's credibility.

Putin on Friday called for a "transitional administration" to be installed in Ukraine, vowing, according to Agence France Press, that the Russian military would "finish off" Ukrainian forces.

Trump said the comments made him "very angry" and "****ed off" as he seeks to broker a truce that would halt the bloodshed in Ukraine.

He further threatened to impose sanctions on Russia's oil sector if he believes the Kremlin is not contributing to efforts to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia's fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia's fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia," he said.

"That would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can't do business in the United States," he added. "There will be a 25% tariff on all oil, a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil."