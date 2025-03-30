Ramadan Eid to be celebrated on March 31 in several countries

Some Islamic countries base the sighting of the moon not on its visibility anywhere in the world, but rather in their own countries, which is why different countries celebrate Eid on different days.

In Jordan, Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Oman, Tunisia, Libya, and Algeria, Ramadan Eid will be observed on Monday, March 31.

In Turkey, the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) has always relied on the moon sighting from anywhere in the world, as adopted by the majority of Islamic scholars, for determining the start of Ramadan and the dates of holidays, rather than local moon sightings.