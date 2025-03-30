 Contact Us
News World 2 killed in small plane crash in Philippines

2 killed in small plane crash in Philippines

A pilot and a student were killed when their two-seater plane crashed in Pangasinan, Philippines, on Sunday morning. The crash, which occurred in the town of Lingayen, marks the second deadly aircraft incident in the country this month.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 30,2025
Subscribe
2 KILLED IN SMALL PLANE CRASH IN PHILIPPINES

A pilot and a student were killed on Sunday morning when a two-seater plane crashed in the Philippines' Pangasinan province, north of the capital Manila, local media reported.

The training aircraft crashed into an open field in the town of Lingayen, killing the two at the scene, multiple local media outlets cited civil aviation authorities as saying.

It was the second aircraft crash in Philippine this month.

On March 5, two Philippine air force pilots were killed when their aircraft crashed during an anti-insurgency mission in the Bukidnon province.

In February, a US military-contracted plane crashed in a rice field in the southern Maguindanao del Sur province, killing all four people on board.