US vice president urges Greenland to cut ties with Denmark, citing security concerns

Continuing the controversial US push to acquire Greenland, Vice President JD Vance has called on the island to cut off its historical ties with Denmark and instead partner with the US, accusing Copenhagen of under-investing in Greenland's, press reports said.

During a brief visit to the remote US Pituffik Space Base in northern Greenland on Friday, Vance claimed the US is "the only nation on Earth that will respect (Greenlanders') sovereignty and respect their security," the BBC reported Friday.

"You have under-invested in the people of Greenland and you have under-invested in the security of this incredible, beautiful landmass," he told Denmark, without offering evidence for his claims.

Vance scaled back his original trip after reports emerged he would face protesters if he visited more public areas.

Vance, accompanied by US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, said the US had no immediate plans to increase troop presence on the island but would allocate more resources, including naval ships and military icebreakers.

With frigid temperatures at minus 19 degrees Celsius (minus 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit), Vance's visit lasted only a few hours, but his remarks faced a backlash.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the visit reflected "a lack of respect for the Greenlandic people."

Mette Frederiksen, Denmark's prime minister, rejected the accusations, stating that her country had significantly boosted Arctic defense spending, including new surveillance systems, long-range drones, and ships.

"For many years we have stood side by side with the Americans," she said. "Therefore, it is not an accurate way for the vice president to refer to Denmark."

Greenland has governed its own domestic affairs since 2009, while Copenhagen retains control over its foreign and defense policy.

Polls have shown overwhelming public opposition to US annexation.

Greenlandic citizens expressed concern about Washington's interest.

"I'm concerned," said a local woman named Nina. "This is kind of odd, I don't like it."

President Donald Trump, in Washington, said acquiring Greenland was essential for "international security," noting the presence of Chinese and Russian ships near its waterways.

"We have to have Greenland," Trump said, adding: "It's not a question of: 'Do you think we can do without it?' We can't."

Greenland politician Qupanuk Olsen warned: "We're afraid of being colonized again. Now another colonizer is interested in us."





