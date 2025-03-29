Turkish first lady says slow, sustainable fashion ‘necessity’ for all

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan said Friday that it is a "necessity for all of us to implement slow and sustainable fashion," at the "International Zero Waste Day" event held at the UN General Assembly.

Highlighting the sector's significant effect, Erdoğan said: "The fashion and textile industry has a very high share in environmental pollution. Therefore, it is now a necessity for all of us to implement 'slow and sustainable fashion."

She emphasized the urgency of shifting from the fast-fashion culture, which is based on a throwaway mentality, and pointed out that every second, a truckload of clothing is either burned or sent to landfills worldwide.

"Unfortunately, nature can't take off the clothes we throw off with the same ease," she said, stressing the long-lasting environmental damage caused by textile waste.

"Today's crisis in the ecosystem, biodiversity, and natural resources is a result of the consumption culture," she said, urging a collective effort to reduce waste pollution globally.

Speaking on the global effect of climate change, she noted that countries least responsible for the crisis are bearing its heaviest consequences. "Countries with no share in the problem are paying the highest price for the crisis," she said, emphasizing the need for a fair system based on the principle of equitable distribution in addressing climate and environmental issues.

The first lady reiterated the importance of a more just world, quoting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's call for UN reform. "The world is bigger than five, and a fairer world is possible," she said, calling for a united global effort to address environmental challenges.

She shared the success of Türkiye's Zero Waste Project, which has resulted in significant environmental benefits, including saving more than 552 million trees, preventing 150 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions and conserving 1.7 trillion cubic meters of water. "Through the Zero Waste Project, we have educated 23 million people, creating a strong awareness about sustainability," Erdoğan said.

The event was attended by senior UN officials, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who said the waste crisis "is an issue that goes to the heart of how we produce, and how we consume. And one that requires action at every level -- local, national, and global."

He said this year's International Day focuses on fashion and textiles, and "unless we accelerate action, dressing to kill could kill the planet."

"Fashion is just the tip of a toxic iceberg; waste is an issue in every sector. Every year, humanity produces over 2 billion tons of garbage," he said.

Guterres stressed that governments must implement policies and subsidies promoting sustainability, encourage businesses to adopt positive practices, provide decent jobs and ensure affordable, durable products for all.

Philemon Yang, the 79th president of The UN General Assembly, highlighted the importance of International Zero Waste Day in raising awareness, fostering collaboration and promoting innovative solutions.

He emphasized that long-term collective action from governments, businesses and civil society is crucial for achieving success and ensuring a sustainable future for coming generations.









