Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia had given no adequate response to US efforts to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine and needed to be pressured into a peace deal.

"For too long now, America's proposal for an unconditional ceasefire has been on the table without an adequate response from Russia," Zelensky said in his evening address. "There could already be a ceasefire if there was real pressure on Russia," he added.