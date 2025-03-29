Indonesia offers help to Myanmar, Thailand after quake

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has sent condolences to Myanmar and Thailand, offering help to the archipelago's Southeast Asian neighbours after a powerful earthquake killed more than 150 people.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of both countries during this difficult time," he wrote on X late Friday.

"Indonesia stands ready to provide all necessary support for recovery efforts in the affected areas."

The shallow 7.7-magnitude quake hit northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar on Friday, and was followed minutes later by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock.

While the full extent of the catastrophe is yet to emerge, the leader of isolated Myanmar -- in the grip of a civil war -- issued a rare plea for international aid.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said 144 people had been killed, with 732 confirmed injured.

Eight deaths have been confirmed so far in Thailand, with the toll expected to rise.