Top Chinese top diplomat to visit Russia

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Russia next week, according to the Foreign Ministry.
In a short statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wang Yi will visit Moscow from March 31 to April 2 at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
The trip comes amid negotiations between the US and Russia to normalize bilateral ties as well as reach a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Wang is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during the trip.
The two sides will hold "in-depth discussions on the future of China-Russia relations, as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern," according to a ministry spokesperson.