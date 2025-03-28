Top Chinese top diplomat to visit Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on February 20, 2025. (AA File Photo)

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Russia next week, according to the Foreign Ministry.

In a short statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wang Yi will visit Moscow from March 31 to April 2 at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The trip comes amid negotiations between the US and Russia to normalize bilateral ties as well as reach a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Wang is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during the trip.

The two sides will hold "in-depth discussions on the future of China-Russia relations, as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern," according to a ministry spokesperson.