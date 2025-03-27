US will deploy biometric capabilities with Colombia, Noem says

The United States will deploy biometric capabilities in partnership with Colombia to help manage migration and disrupt criminal activity, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in Bogota on Thursday.

"Today we have signed a statement of intent for biometric cooperation and it will reaffirm our strong and our resilient and our enduring partnership," Noem said in remarks alongside Colombia foreign minister Laura Sarabia.

"We're going to strengthen our regional security systems and make sure we're disrupting the movement of threatening actors that perpetuate illegal activity and also facilitate illegal trafficking of migrants."







