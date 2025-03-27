Russia, US discussing new deal under Black Sea Initiative, says Moscow

Russia and the US are discussing a new agreement as part of efforts to revive the Black Sea Initiative, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday in Moscow.

"The outlines of a new agreement are currently under discussion," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a briefing, referring to recent Russian-American talks in Riyadh.

Following expert consultations between the two sides in the Saudi capital, the Kremlin announced that both countries had agreed to ensure the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative.

The deal aims to guarantee safe maritime navigation and prevent the use of commercial ships for military purposes.

However, Moscow reiterated that it would not return to the original grain deal unless Western sanctions on Russian ships and agricultural equipment are lifted.









