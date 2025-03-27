Italy calls for US involvement in future Ukraine peace talks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday called for US involvement in future Ukraine peace talks.

Participating in the EU Summit in Paris, Meloni reaffirmed European and Western support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

Meloni emphasized the importance of continuing collaboration with the United States to end the conflict, according to a statement from the Italian Presidency.

During the summit, Meloni reiterated the need for "solid and credible security guarantees" for Ukraine, suggesting that such guarantees should be rooted in the Euro-Atlantic context, drawing parallels to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, according to the statement.

Additionally, the summit addressed the potential role of the UN in monitoring the ceasefire, in line with Italy's position, it added.

Meloni called for extending the partial ceasefire to include civilian infrastructure like schools and hospitals, with the aim of reaching a complete cessation of hostilities, the statement read.

This is the third such summit since the new US administration shifted the Ukraine policy and began direct negotiations with Russia without European participation.











