Germany’s Scholz opposes sanctions relief for Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday rejected any easing of sanctions on Russia, saying recent developments have shown that Moscow is "currently not interested in real peace."

Speaking to reporters in Paris after the Ukraine summit of European leaders, Scholz affirmed that Germany and its allies would maintain their support for Ukraine while ceasefire negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow continue.

"We have seen how the negotiations have gone so far, and Russia has added new demands after each round. This clearly demonstrates that Russia is currently not interested in real peace," Scholz said, calling for heightened pressure on Moscow to advance ceasefire talks.

"Stopping sanctions at this time would be a serious mistake. The sanctions must continue and be further developed. Europe and the US must take a clear stand together," Scholz said. "It makes no sense at all to end the sanctions until peace has actually been achieved, and unfortunately we are still a long way from that, as you can see."