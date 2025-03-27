China, France vow 'strong commitment' to Paris pact on Climate change after US exit

China and France reaffirmed their "strong commitment" to the Paris Agreement and to enhancing international cooperation on climate change, following US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the pact to boost domestic fossil fuel production.

In a joint statement released Thursday, the two countries said that, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Agreement, they commit to implementing the pact in a "comprehensive, complete and effective manner."

The statement also highlighted their commitment to addressing major global challenges through a multilateral framework.

"The regression of certain countries from scientific consensus and their withdrawal from multilateral institutions will only strengthen our determination and actions," it added.

On his first day in the office, while withdrawing from the pact, Trump said: "The United States will not sabotage our own industries while China pollutes with impunity."

France and China emphasized their commitment to accelerating collective action, based on the best available science and considering national differences.





