UN concerned about humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as civilian toll exceeds 12,800

Rescuers work at the site of an apartment building hit by yesterday's Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine March 25, 2025. (REUTERS)

The UN on Wednesday called for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, warning that the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen as more than 12,800 civilians have been killed since February 2022.

"We hope for a full cessation of hostilities and ultimately peace in Ukraine. The situation for civilians has continued to worsen since we last briefed the council," Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya told the Security Council.

She noted that "not a day has passed without an attack harming civilians" since March 1, with frontline communities enduring relentless shelling.

"Civilians are confronted with relentless shelling and face impossible choices," she said.

Msuya underscored the wider effect of the war.

"We are deeply concerned by the human cost of continued fighting, not only across Ukraine but also in parts of the Russian Federation," she said.

While welcoming recent announcements of an energy infrastructure ceasefire and negotiations for safe navigation in the Black Sea, Msuya emphasized that previous attacks on critical infrastructure continue to affect access to electricity, heating and water, endangering millions amid harsh winter conditions.

"The UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine has verified that since 24th February, 2022, at least 12,881 Ukrainian civilians, including 681 children, have been killed. Almost 30,500 have been injured," she said, noting that "the actual numbers are likely much higher."

Expressing concern about those in Russian-occupied regions, she stated that 1.5 million civilians require humanitarian assistance but remain largely inaccessible due to restrictions.

"International humanitarian law requires all parties to allow and facilitate the swift and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian relief to civilians in need," she said.

Msuya urged the international community to ensure compliance with humanitarian laws, increase funding and push to end the war.