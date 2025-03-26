Rubio says US will evaluate Russian conditions on Black Sea ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday the agreements struck with Ukraine and Russia a day before was in principle and that Washington was going to evaluate the conditions that Moscow put forward and decide on a way forward.

The United States reached separate deals on Tuesday with Ukraine and Russia to pause their attacks at sea and against energy targets, with Washington agreeing to push to lift some sanctions against Moscow.

Shortly after the U.S. announcements, the Kremlin said the Black Sea agreements would not come into effect unless links between some Russian banks and the international financial system were restored.