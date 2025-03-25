 Contact Us
US Senate confirms John Phelan as Navy Secretary

On Monday, the US Senate confirmed John Phelan as the next secretary of the Navy, a key leadership position. Phelan's confirmation came after a vote of 62-30.

Published March 25,2025
The US Senate on Monday confirmed John Phelan as the next secretary of the Navy.

Phelan was confirmed in a 62-30 vote.

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee last month, Phelan pledged to work to improve the US Navy by addressing recruitment and retention in the branch as well as increase the Navy's fleet among other issues.

"If confirmed, I will use my business and military charitable work experience to ensure that our Navy and Marine Corps are prepared to meet the moment," he said.