US Senate confirms John Phelan as Navy Secretary

The US Senate on Monday confirmed John Phelan as the next secretary of the Navy.

Phelan was confirmed in a 62-30 vote.

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee last month, Phelan pledged to work to improve the US Navy by addressing recruitment and retention in the branch as well as increase the Navy's fleet among other issues.

"If confirmed, I will use my business and military charitable work experience to ensure that our Navy and Marine Corps are prepared to meet the moment," he said.