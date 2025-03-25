US lawmakers introduce bill to sanction Pakistan’s army chief

Two US lawmakers introduced a bill Monday to sanction Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir for "persecution of political opponents," the Hill reported.

Reps. Joe Wilson and Jimmy Panetta introduced the "Pakistan Democracy Act," which would place sanctions on Munir within 180 days.

The legislation accuses Munir of "knowingly engaging in the wrongful persecution and imprisonment of political opponents," including former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It gives the president the power to drop the sanctions if "military rule has ended in Pakistan and rule of law and civilian-led democracy has been restored" and "all wrongfully detained political detainees have been released from detention," according to the Hill.

"I am grateful to introduce the PAKISTAN DEMOCRACY ACT to sanction those undermining democracy in Pakistan!" Wilson, who has frequently demanded the release of Khan, said on X.

Khan has remained incarcerated since August 2023. In January, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a case related to misuse of authority and corruption.

It was the fourth major case in which the former prime minister was convicted. Three earlier convictions related to selling state gifts, leaking state secrets, and unlawful marriage were overturned or suspended.

Khan lost power after a no-confidence vote in April 2022. He denies all charges against him, labeling them as politically motivated.