Ukrainian artillery attack on Luhansk region kills 6 people, including Russian journalists

Six people, including three journalists, were killed in a Ukrainian artillery strike on its eastern Luhansk region, Russian authorities said Monday.

A correspondent for the daily newspaper Izvestia, Alexander Fedorchak, and two employees of the Zvezda TV channel -- cameraman Andrey Panov and driver Alexander Sirkeli -- were killed in the strike, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The committee added that it opened a criminal case following the incident.

A 14-year-old teenager and a correspondent for the Russian state news agency TASS, Mikhail Skuratov, were also injured, receiving shrapnel wounds.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova strongly condemned Ukraine's actions, pledging to seek a reaction from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Commenting on the incident in a separate statement, the UN Secretary-General's office said the UN opposes the killing of journalists and wants such incidents to be thoroughly investigated.