Türkiye, China to cooperate on AI in medicine, agricultural projects

Türkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Institution and China's National Natural Science Foundation will collaborate on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in medicine, focusing on cancer and magnetic resonance imaging, as well as joint projects on agricultural sustainability.

The two bodies have issued a call for bilateral cooperation on research projects, one of which is the "Cancer Immunotherapy and Clinical Translation Research." This project aims to develop medical treatments, such as drugs and vaccines, to enhance the immune system's ability to fight cancer cells.

Researchers from Türkiye and China will conduct oncology studies using large-scale data sets and AI.

The research will also include a "Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Ultrasonic Medicine" study, in which researchers will take advantage of AI to make three-dimensional anatomical images through developing magnetic resonance technologies.

The "Green and Sustainable Agriculture" project will focus on research related to the European Green Deal, which aims to ensure food security, combat biodiversity loss and reduce the environmental and climate effects of the EU food system. Türkiye and the EU are cooperating on the initiative.

Researchers based in Türkiye will collaborate with their Chinese counterparts as project partners, as unilateral applications will not be accepted. The call will be open to applications submitted to Türkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Institution website by May 30, 11.59 p.m. Turkish time (2059GMT).

The project's upper funding limits, excluding overhead costs, are 3 million Turkish liras ($79,000) for eligible Turkish partners and 5 million Turkish liras (1 million Chinese yuan. or $131,660) for Chinese partners.

A total of eight projects are planned to be funded, each with a maximum duration of 36 months. The total international visit duration for Turkish research partners is limited to 60 days per year.

The country's scientific research institutions that will be sending visiting researchers will be responsible for covering all travel, accommodation and other expenses according to their specific regulations. Project proposals will be evaluated based on scientific and technological excellence, methodology, project management, the importance of bilateral cooperation and potential impact.







