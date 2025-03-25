Pro-Palestinian student sues Trump administration for trying to deport her

A pro-Palestinian student has sued the Trump administration for trying to deport her, local media reported Monday.

Yunseo Chung, a 21-year-old Columbia University student who is a legal permanent resident, has taken part in pro-Palestinian protests on campus since 2023.

Chung filed a complaint after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) got an administrative warrant for her arrest and told her that her status was being revoked.

She described the government's actions as "shocking overreach" and an "unprecedented and unjustifiable assault" on her rights.

Chung's case is the latest example of the Trump administration's efforts to detain and deport pro-Palestinian protesters, accusing them of supporting the Palestinian group Hamas.

It follows the March 8 arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate in the US legally under a green card who was detained by ICE. The arrest followed an order by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to revoke his student visa and green card.

The Trump administration has accused Khalil, who played a prominent role in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the school last year, of engaging in "activities aligned with Hamas," though no evidence has been provided.