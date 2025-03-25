The results of Monday's Russian-US talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh are currently being analyzed and will not be made public, said a Kremlin spokesman.

Speaking at a Tuesday press briefing in Moscow, Dmitry Peskov described the discussions as "technical in nature" and confirmed that further negotiations would take place.

"These were technical negotiations, focused on details, so their content will not be disclosed. That should not be expected. Secondly, as I've already mentioned, the reports submitted to the capital are now being analyzed. Only after that will it be possible to speak of any conclusions," he said.

He added that a conversation between the Russian and US presidents is not currently planned, but if necessary, it could be arranged quickly.

"There is an understanding that contacts will continue, but no specifics have been agreed upon yet," Peskov said.

Asked about potential trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine, he said there are no such plans.

Peskov also expressed condolences to the families of three Russian journalists killed on Monday in Ukraine's shelling of the Luhansk region and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

"The attack was deliberate, they (the Ukrainian armed forces) intended to kill them. The Kyiv regime continues its atrocities-this time against journalists, individuals who were unarmed and posed no threat," he said.

He criticized the global response to the deaths, saying: "Russia has repeatedly drawn the international community's attention to acts of violence, intimidation, and targeted attacks on journalists in the conflict zone. Yet the global response remains deeply inadequate."

Commenting on a photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy standing in front of an image of the Kremlin in flames, Peskov said it reflects Zelenskyy's level of spiritual development.