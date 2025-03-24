 Contact Us
Trump to impose 25% tariff on countries that buy oil, gas from Venezuela

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will be imposing what he called a "secondary" tariff on Venezuela over allegations that Caracas covertly sent tens of thousands of gang members to the US.

Published March 24,2025
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela will pay a 25% tariff on any trades made with the United States.

This "secondary tariff" will take effect on April 2, Trump said in a Truth Social post. Trump said he is imposing the move because, he said, Venezuela has sent "tens of thousands" of people to the United States who have a "very violent nature."

Earlier this month, Trump issued a 30-day wind-down of a license that the U.S. had granted to Chevron since 2022 to operate in Venezuela and export its oil, after he accused President Nicolas Maduro of not making progress on electoral reforms and migrant returns.