Putin gave Trump a 'personal gift', Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave US President Donald Trump an "absolutely personal gift," presenting it to Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff last week, the Kremlin said on Monday.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not reveal the nature of the gift, but US media reported that Witkoff said it was a portrait of Trump painted by a prominent Russian artist.



Peskov said there would be no further official information on the gift, as it was personal in nature, unless Putin provided it himself.



Putin has in the past expressed admiration for Trump, in particular following an assassination attempt last July, when a bullet hit Trump's ear.



The Kremlin spokesman said there was a desire and readiness in both Russia and the United States to make progress on a path to a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine.



This concerned a whole series of aspects, on which talks were ongoing between Russian and US representatives in Riyadh, he said.



In particular, Peskov said the talks were focusing on the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, especially for Ukrainian grain transports. Russia cancelled a previous Black Sea agreement on the grounds that its interests were being violated.









