Israeli government approves impeachment of attorney general

DPA WORLD Published March 23,2025

The Israeli government on Sunday backed the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara in a vote of no confidence, media reported.



The ministers unanimously approved the controversial move in her absence. However, the decision is only the start of a longer process and a special committee must now handle the issue.



During the government session, thousands of people demonstrated in Jerusalem against Baharav-Miara's sacking.



Earlier, the attorney general released a public letter stating: "The government wants to be above the law, we will not be deterred."



The government is seeking to oust the attorney general because of her repeated opposition of decisions by the political leadership that she considers to be unlawful.



The right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies have long accused the judicial system in Israel of being too powerful and overly interfering in the work of the executive.



Legal experts in Israel have warned that the dismissal of Baharav-Miara would imperil democracy in the country.



The plans of Netanyahu's government to reorganize the judiciary led to months of massive protests in 2023 and warnings about the destruction of the democratic balance in Israel.









