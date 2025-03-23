Israel approves new agency for ‘voluntary departure’ of Palestinians from Gaza

Israel's Security Cabinet has approved the formation of a directorate to encourage what it called the "voluntary departure" of Palestinians from the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement late Saturday that the new directorate will work to "prepare for and enable safe and controlled passage of Gaza residents for their voluntary departure to third countries."

Katz's office said the new administration will be responsible for establishing movement routes, checking pedestrians at designated crossings in Gaza, and coordinating the provision of infrastructure that will enable passage by land, sea, and air to the destination countries.

He claimed that the departure of Gazans would be subject "to Israeli and international law and in accordance with the vision of US President Donald Trump."

"We are working with all means to implement the US president's vision, and we will allow any Gaza resident who wants to move to a third state to do so," Katz said.

According to the statement, the head of the new directorate will be selected by the defense minister soon.

Trump has repeatedly called to "take over" Gaza and resettle its population to develop it into a tourist destination. His plan was rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

The Israeli army has launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza since Tuesday, killing more than 700 Palestinians, injuring over 1,000 others, and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 113,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









