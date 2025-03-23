Trump envoy: Putin not planning to invade 'all of Europe'

US President Donald Trump's envoy said on Sunday that he does not see President Vladimir Putin wanting to invade beyond Ukraine and described fears of broader Russian aggression as "academic."

"I just don't see that he wants to take all of Europe," Steve Witkoff told Fox News. "I take him at his word in this sense, so, and I think the Europeans are beginning to come to that belief, too. But it sort of doesn't matter. That's an academic issue.... The agenda is, stop the killing, stop the carnage. Let's end this thing."











