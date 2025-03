Turkish interior ministry said on Sunday that it had suspended Ekrem Imamoglu as Istanbul's mayor after a court formally arrested him as part of a graft probe.



"Ekrem Imamoğlu, mayor of the metropolitan municipality of Istanbul... has been suspended from office," a statement from the ministry said.



Istanbul Municipality's council is expected to elect an acting mayor in coming days, after Imamoglu's removal.



The ministry said that two other district mayors have also been removed.