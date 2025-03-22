Turkish foreign minister to attend OIC-Arab League Gaza meeting in Cairo

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to attend the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Gaza Contact Group Ministerial Committee Meeting, which will be hosted by Egypt in Cairo on Sunday.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan will reaffirm Türkiye's support for the Gaza reconstruction plan adopted at the Arab League Extraordinary Summit on March 4.

He is also expected to emphasize the urgent need to implement the next phases of the ceasefire in Gaza and ensure its permanence.

Additionally, he will highlight the critical importance of resuming humanitarian aid deliveries to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the region and discuss joint efforts to recognize Palestine as an independent and sovereign state.

The Gaza reconstruction plan, which was first approved at the Arab League summit, was later endorsed at the OIC Extraordinary Foreign Ministers Meeting on March 7 with Türkiye's support.

- OIC-ARAB LEAGUE MINISTERIAL COMMITTEE

During the OIC-Arab League Extraordinary Joint Summit held in Riyadh on Nov. 11, 2023, Türkiye, Palestine, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, along with the secretaries-general of the OIC and the Arab League, were tasked with leading international efforts to achieve a lasting and comprehensive peace in Gaza.

Since its establishment, the OIC-Arab League Ministerial Committee has carried out a total of 18 diplomatic initiatives in key global centers, including London, Paris, New York, Washington, Ottawa, Brussels, Oslo, Madrid, and Amman.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









