Pope Francis to be released from hospital on Sunday

Pope Francis will be discharged from hospital on Sunday after more than five weeks, doctors said.Francis will then continue to receive medical care at his residence in the Vatican.The 88-year-old leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics has been battling pneumonia in both lungs at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14.The Vatican said earlier on Saturday the pope would appear at a hospital window to deliver a greeting and blessing after the traditional Angelus prayer at midday on Sunday.The Vatican has released only a single photo of the pontiff. The image, issued a week ago, showed Francis seated inside a hospital chapel.Concerns about Francis have run very high at times, especially when tests showed that his kidneys no longer functioned fully and after it was disclosed he had several severe attacks of shortness of breath.