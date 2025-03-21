Trump slams nationwide injunctions, warns of national security risk

US President Donald Trump slammed nationwide injunctions issued by "radical left" judges, warning that such rulings could undermine national security and hinder his ability to act decisively on critical matters.

"Unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country! These people are Lunatics, who do not care, even a little bit, about the repercussions from their very dangerous and incorrect Decisions and Rulings," Trump said Thursday on his Truth Social platform.

He argued that these judges, through their rulings, are causing serious harm to the country and preventing him from acting swiftly and decisively on matters related to national security, such as deporting criminals.

"Lawyers endlessly search the United States for these Judges, and file lawsuits as quickly as they find them. It is then the obligation of Law abiding Agencies of Government to have these 'Orders' overturned. The danger is unparalleled!" he said.

"These Judges want to assume the Powers of the Presidency, without having to attain 80 Million Votes. They want all of the advantages with none of the risks. Again, a President has to be allowed to act quickly and decisively about such matters as returning murderers, drug lords, rapists, and other such type criminals back to their Homeland, or to other locations that will allow our Country to be SAFE," he added.

He called for an end to nationwide injunctions.

"It is our goal to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and such a high aspiration can never be done if Radical and Highly Partisan Judges are allowed to stand in the way of JUSTICE. STOP NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS NOW, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. If Justice Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble!" he concluded.

The Trump administration has faced numerous federal court orders temporarily halting his policies since he assumed the presidency, including on the deportation of undocumented immigrants, international aid and federal firings.





