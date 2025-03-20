Muslim women, Black people face rising discrimination in Germany - study

Muslim women and Black individuals are experiencing growing racial discrimination in Germany, according to a comprehensive national study released Thursday.

The 2025 National Discrimination and Racism Monitor (NaDiRa) report found that 54% of those who faced discrimination due to their skin color, or religion, experienced biased treatment at least once a month.

The findings showed that Muslim women (61%), Black women (63%), and Black men (62%) encounter the highest rates of subtle discrimination. Among Black individuals, skin color was identified as the primary factor in up to 84% of discriminatory incidents, while for Muslim respondents, religious bias was the main factor in up to 51% of cases.

The study identified public spaces as particular hotspots for discrimination, with 42% of Black men and 38% of Muslim women reporting regular negative encounters. Government offices also proved problematic, with 37% of Muslim women reporting unfair treatment from institutional authorities.

Police discrimination also surfaced as a significant issue, with 19% of Muslim men and 18% of Black men reporting negative interactions with law enforcement.

"The report shows that racist discrimination occurs in almost all areas of society. This highlights the structural dimensions of racism," said Dr. Cihan Sinanoglu, NaDiRa's director. "As a state party to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), Germany is obligated to protect those affected from discrimination and to take measures to ensure equal rights."